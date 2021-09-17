Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.85.

FRHLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

FRHLF opened at $7.84 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $8.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.4793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 7.5%. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

