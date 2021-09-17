Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Short Interest Update

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 794,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days.

NYSE FMS traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $35.55. 278,637 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 355,906. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $33.84 and a 12 month high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.05). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMS. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 113.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA engages in the provision of products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure. It also develop and manufacture a variety of health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. The company was founded on August 5, 1996 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

