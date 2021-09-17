frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 8.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,192 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.09% of frontdoor worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1,406.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in frontdoor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $46.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. frontdoor, inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.50.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. frontdoor had a net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 299.43%. The firm had revenue of $462.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

FTDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.