Frontier Tops 24 Hour Volume of $28.49 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (CURRENCY:FRONT) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $70.81 million and approximately $28.49 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003236 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00059980 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002850 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.79 or 0.00134134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013337 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00045754 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Frontier Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It launched on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,006,250 coins. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Frontier Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frontier should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.