FSBT API Token (FSBT) Price Hits $0.0257 on Top Exchanges

FSBT API Token (CURRENCY:FSBT) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. FSBT API Token has a total market cap of $90,133.91 and $26,535.00 worth of FSBT API Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FSBT API Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, FSBT API Token has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FSBT API Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00133210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

FSBT API Token Profile

FSBT is a coin. Its launch date was November 16th, 2017. FSBT API Token’s total supply is 3,699,483 coins and its circulating supply is 3,509,535 coins. FSBT API Token’s official message board is medium.com/fortysevenblog . The official website for FSBT API Token is www.fortyseven.io . The Reddit community for FSBT API Token is /r/FortySevenBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FSBT API Token’s official Twitter account is @47foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Forty Seven Bank is a financial technology start-up aiming to provide high quality, secure and user-friendly banking services for individual and institutional consumers, which will be fully recognised by the financial authorities and compliant with regulatory framework. FSBT is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It's used within the platform and gives its holders several benefits, making them top priority customers of the bank according to loyalty program and will get loyalty rewards on yearly basis based on performance of the bank. “

Buying and Selling FSBT API Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FSBT API Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FSBT API Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FSBT API Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FSBT API Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FSBT API Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.