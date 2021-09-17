FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.97. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $20.90, with a volume of 8,860 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUFD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,531,000.

