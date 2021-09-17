FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.04. FuelCell Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.63 million. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCEL shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.40.

FCEL stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.55. The company had a trading volume of 31,251,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,160,789. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.19 and a beta of 4.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCEL. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $37,000. First National Trust Co purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in FuelCell Energy during the second quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

