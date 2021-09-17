FuelCell Energy, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the energy company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.24). B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

FCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NASDAQ:FCEL opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.40. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after buying an additional 8,092,845 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $254,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $52,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,674,621 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,504,000 after purchasing an additional 283,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,090,359 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,406,000 after purchasing an additional 156,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.58% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

