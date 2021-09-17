FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Short Interest Up 84.7% in August

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the August 15th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FUJIY traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.61. The stock had a trading volume of 105,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,724. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $46.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.87. The firm has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.82.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.71. FUJIFILM had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Equities analysts expect that FUJIFILM will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FUJIFILM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings, Inc engages in the development, production, sales and service of imaging, information, and document solutions. It operates through the following segments: Imaging Solutions, Information Solutions, and Document Solutions. The Imaging Solutions segment handles color films, digital cameras, optical devices, color paper, services and equipment for photofinishing, instant photo systems, etc.

