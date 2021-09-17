Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) rose 7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.76 and last traded at $29.64. Approximately 21,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 739,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.69.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.84% and a negative net margin of 481.07%. Analysts anticipate that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulcrum Therapeutics news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,488 shares of company stock valued at $132,179. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after purchasing an additional 30,574 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,302,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 105.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 64.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

