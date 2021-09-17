Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

FLGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,745,745.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total value of $85,447.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $30.05 and a 52-week high of $189.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.34 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.