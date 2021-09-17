Function X (FX) Hits Market Capitalization of $79.20 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $79.20 million and $90.26 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,198.26 or 0.99987943 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00070572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002153 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Function X

FX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 86,015,585 coins. Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

