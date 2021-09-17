Function X (FX) Hits Market Capitalization of $79.20 Million

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00001951 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Function X has traded 25.3% higher against the dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $79.20 million and $90.26 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,198.26 or 0.99987943 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00070572 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008497 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00064984 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00009023 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001185 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002153 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006000 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000145 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.