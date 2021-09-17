Fundamenta Price Tops $0.36 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. One Fundamenta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $335,814.30 and $722.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.18 or 0.00118689 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.08 or 0.00179740 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,395.57 or 0.07173634 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,438.15 or 1.00219892 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.19 or 0.00826452 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,615,318 coins and its circulating supply is 940,789 coins. Fundamenta’s official website is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

