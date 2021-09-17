Fusion Market Capitalization Tops $48.72 Million (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One Fusion coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00001470 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Fusion has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Fusion has a market capitalization of $48.72 million and approximately $2.30 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.31 or 0.99630253 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001357 BTC.

About Fusion

Fusion (CRYPTO:FSN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 69,647,531 coins. Fusion’s official website is fusion.org . Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fusion’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionprotocol . The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusion is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The FSN token is an essential component of all the tools available in the Fusion ecosystem. FSN tokens enable access to the entire suite of features and financial transactions on the network. The Fusion MainNet went live on June 2019, in the short/medium term Fusion tokens will exist in various states to maximize access to liquidity and to provide flexibility for token holders. Token holders can seamlessly swap between native MainNet FSN, ERC20 FSN and later BEP2 FSN using Fusion’s Token Swap mechanism and Asset Gateway. Importantly, the total supply of FSN tokens will remain constant. FSN explorer “

Buying and Selling Fusion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

