FY2021 Earnings Estimate for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for The Timken in a report released on Wednesday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.10 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Timken’s FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TKR. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of The Timken stock opened at $68.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day moving average is $80.66. The Timken has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,613,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,002,000 after buying an additional 50,751 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 4.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 26.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,102,000 after buying an additional 248,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of The Timken by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 64,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

