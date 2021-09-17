FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Rekor Systems, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) – B. Riley lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Rekor Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 15th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.51). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Rekor Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 21st. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Rekor Systems from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of REKR stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Rekor Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market cap of $423.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.96.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 148.37%. The company had revenue of $4.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 28,840 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rekor Systems by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 321,066 shares in the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $823,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rekor Systems in the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 43.43% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems

Rekor Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real-time roadway, customer, and public safety intelligence solutions through its subsidiaries. It specializes in intelligent roadway systems developed to take advantage of recent developments in artificial intelligence. The company was founded by James K.

