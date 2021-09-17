FY2021 EPS Estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. Cut by Pi Financial (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Research analysts at Pi Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 15th. Pi Financial analyst K. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.61) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.57). Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Blackline Safety’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James set a C$11.50 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackline Safety has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.50.

Shares of CVE BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. Blackline Safety has a twelve month low of C$4.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.70.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$11.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.28 million.

In related news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at C$271,920. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,300 shares of company stock valued at $303,963.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

