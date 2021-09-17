FY2021 EPS Estimates for FuelCell Energy, Inc. Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.21). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 153.45% and a negative return on equity of 30.58%. The firm had revenue of $26.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FCEL. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.40. FuelCell Energy has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the second quarter worth about $93,000. 40.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.