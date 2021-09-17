FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issued By William Blair

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for AeroVironment in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 14th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.66.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $87.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.57. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,906.67 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total transaction of $655,996.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at $4,480,549.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,400 shares of company stock worth $9,517,922. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 4.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 12.8% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in AeroVironment by 14.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

