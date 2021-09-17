FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Issued By DA Davidson

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matrix Service in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 15th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matrix Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. TheStreet lowered Matrix Service from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of MTRX opened at $10.10 on Friday. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.89. The firm has a market cap of $269.64 million, a P/E ratio of -10.10 and a beta of 1.74.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.37). Matrix Service had a negative net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 48.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 0.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 183,387 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 7.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 24,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 6.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Co engages in the provision of engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Infrastructure; Oil, Gas and Chemical; Storage Solutions; and Industrial. The Electrical Infrastructure segment includes the construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades and maintenance, as well as emergency and storm restoration services.

