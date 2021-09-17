FY2023 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc Lowered by Wedbush (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Carnival Co. & in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 16th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.88 million.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $268,575.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. J Arnold Wealth Management Co grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,456,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,122 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,653,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,820 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 26.3% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.2% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 72,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,912 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.