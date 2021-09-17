FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VTR. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.71.

VTR stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day moving average is $56.32. The stock has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $919.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,530,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,420,000 after buying an additional 49,901 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ventas by 2.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,342,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Ventas by 15.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 154,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,806,000 after acquiring an additional 20,351 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Ventas by 34.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,668,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,367,000 after purchasing an additional 691,046 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

Featured Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.