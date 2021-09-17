Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GANX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the August 15th total of 43,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GANX opened at $7.42 on Friday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.35 and a 52 week high of $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gain Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GANX. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $8,155,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $501,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $303,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gain Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $232,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

