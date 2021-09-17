Gala Price Reaches $0.11 on Exchanges (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded up 416.9% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a total market capitalization of $760.28 million and $560.71 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00058410 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.99 or 0.00131428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002120 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013304 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00044968 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Gala Profile

GALA is a coin. Its genesis date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official website is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Gala Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gala using one of the exchanges listed above.

