GAMB (GMB) Price Tops $0.0042

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $21.01 million and approximately $252,638.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GAMB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059578 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002935 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.07 or 0.00133155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00045692 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

GAMB Coin Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GAMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GAMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.