GamerCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $878,676.00 (GHX)

GamerCoin (CURRENCY:GHX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0561 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GamerCoin has a market capitalization of $18.29 million and $878,676.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GamerCoin has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GamerCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00071561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00119707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.41 or 0.00177288 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.38 or 0.07305334 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,503.35 or 0.99766980 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $397.80 or 0.00835456 BTC.

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,113,754 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom

GamerCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GamerCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GamerCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GamerCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.