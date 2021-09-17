Gameswap (GSWAP) Price Down 17.2% This Week

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $9.06 million and approximately $79,904.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Gameswap has traded down 17.2% against the US dollar. One Gameswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001706 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00059529 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00134028 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $363.75 or 0.00767040 BTC.

About Gameswap

Gameswap is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gameswap’s official website is www.gameswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

