Gannett (NYSE:GCI) Hits New 1-Year High on Insider Buying Activity

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.96, with a volume of 16826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

Specifically, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

GCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gannett in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $989.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.82.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $804.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,788,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,620,000 after purchasing an additional 600,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 7.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,172,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,356,000 after purchasing an additional 597,556 shares during the period. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Gannett by 0.6% during the second quarter. Alta Fundamental Advisers LLC now owns 6,683,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,691,000 after purchasing an additional 38,225 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Gannett by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,688,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,737,000 after purchasing an additional 340,818 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gannett by 630.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,546,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

About Gannett (NYSE:GCI)

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

