Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,009,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,097,107,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,774 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $263,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 491.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after acquiring an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 849,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,076,000 after acquiring an additional 171,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IT. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

NYSE IT traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $315.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,287. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $289.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.02. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.86 and a 1-year high of $318.30.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total value of $848,044.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,909.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

