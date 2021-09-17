Gas Hits Market Capitalization of $100.24 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Gas has traded 1% higher against the dollar. Gas has a market capitalization of $100.24 million and $18.30 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas coin can currently be bought for about $9.90 or 0.00020900 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.59 or 0.00070947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00118406 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.15 or 0.00173498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,465.47 or 0.07318647 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,421.76 or 1.00148889 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $395.24 or 0.00834705 BTC.

Gas Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 coins and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 coins. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gas’ official website is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “There are two built-in system assets: NEO and GAS. NEO represent the ownership of the blockchain, which is used for electoral accounting, to obtain GAS dividends, etc. GAS represents the right to use the blockchain, and are used to pay fees of various systems on the chain. “

