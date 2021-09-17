GateToken Market Cap Reaches $388.57 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One GateToken coin can now be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00010759 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GateToken has a total market cap of $388.57 million and $7.96 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GateToken has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00059115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002755 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.52 or 0.00134176 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00013328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.90 or 0.00756045 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,295,412 coins. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

Buying and Selling GateToken

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GateToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

