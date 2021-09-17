Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 437 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Gazit Globe alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.3713 per share. This is an increase from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%.

Gazit Globe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

Featured Article: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Gazit Globe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gazit Globe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.