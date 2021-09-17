Genaro Network One Day Volume Tops $3.49 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0225 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $6.15 million and $3.49 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (CRYPTO:GNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,721,061 coins. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

