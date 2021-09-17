Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 52.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,622 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Generac by 125.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $44,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNRC shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.50.

In other Generac news, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,419,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock worth $5,492,350. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GNRC stock traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $438.77. 994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,371. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $466.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

