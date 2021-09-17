Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,933 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $3,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,084,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $355,267,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,681,000 after buying an additional 48,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Generac by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 627,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,573,000 after buying an additional 52,961 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Erik Wilde sold 5,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,177,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,419,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,203 shares of company stock valued at $5,492,350 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GNRC shares. started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Generac from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.50.

NYSE GNRC opened at $440.70 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $173.80 and a one year high of $466.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $428.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The company had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

