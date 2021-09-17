Genesis Shards (GS) Hits Market Cap of $4.80 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Genesis Shards coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000847 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 104.8% higher against the dollar. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $4.80 million and $470,902.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00071258 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00118375 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.79 or 0.00177973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,452.69 or 0.07333642 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,184.63 or 1.00221848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.17 or 0.00830869 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

