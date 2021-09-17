GenesisX One Day Trading Volume Tops $9.00 (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $56,715.91 and approximately $9.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,904,129 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

