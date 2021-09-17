Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GNTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $31.94 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

