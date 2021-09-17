GeoCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $966,746.35 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One GeoCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $966,746.35 and $131.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00051313 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $180.61 or 0.00380781 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,400.61 or 0.99933952 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00070325 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00006575 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00008429 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.61 or 0.00064531 BTC.

GeoCoin Coin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.