Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) were down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.73 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 125,955 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,838,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Several analysts have commented on GGB shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Gerdau had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 35.05%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Analysts anticipate that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.1048 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.85%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gerdau by 103.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $37,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Gerdau during the second quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

