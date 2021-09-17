German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Acquires $10,111.80 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Director Thomas W. Seger acquired 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.48 per share, with a total value of $10,111.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.41. 477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,530. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $40.72. The company has a market cap of $939.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $51.11.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in German American Bancorp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.