German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) versus Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Critical Comparison

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) and Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares German American Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets German American Bancorp 34.59% 12.64% 1.55% Union Bankshares 25.41% 17.17% 1.29%

This table compares German American Bancorp and Union Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio German American Bancorp $228.84 million 4.07 $62.21 million $2.34 15.00 Union Bankshares $52.75 million 2.69 $12.81 million N/A N/A

German American Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Union Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

German American Bancorp has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

German American Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. German American Bancorp pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Union Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of German American Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Union Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for German American Bancorp and Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score German American Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Union Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

German American Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential downside of 17.36%. Given German American Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe German American Bancorp is more favorable than Union Bankshares.

Summary

German American Bancorp beats Union Bankshares on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co., and German American Insurance, Inc. It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other. The Core Banking segment involves attracting deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local market of the company. The Wealth Management Service segment provides trust, investment advisory, retirement planning, and brokerage services to customers. The Insurance Operations segment offers a full line of personal and corporate insurance products. The Other segment refers to the primary differences between segment amounts and consolidated totals. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Jasper, IN.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc. operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans. The company was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Morrisville, VT.

