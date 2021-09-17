Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of GRRMF remained flat at $$103.29 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day moving average of $106.70. Gerresheimer has a 12-month low of $103.15 and a 12-month high of $111.13.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

