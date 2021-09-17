GET Protocol Trading Up 10.6% Over Last Week (GET)

GET Protocol (CURRENCY:GET) traded down 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 17th. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the US dollar. GET Protocol has a market cap of $33.04 million and $122,022.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $2.90 or 0.00006147 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00058192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00130086 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00013241 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000395 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044889 BTC.

GET Protocol Coin Profile

GET Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets . GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. “

GET Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GET Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

