Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Update

Getinge AB (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Getinge from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.32 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getinge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Getinge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNGBY opened at $41.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. Getinge has a one year low of $19.37 and a one year high of $44.80.

Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $782.47 million during the quarter. Getinge had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.34%. On average, equities analysts predict that Getinge will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Getinge Company Profile

Getinge AB is a medical technology company specializes in providing equipment, systems, operating rooms, intensive-care units to the healthcare and the life science industries. It engages in supplying of solutions for theaters, intensive care units, sterilization centers and companies and institutions within life science.

