GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Shares Gap Up to $20.70

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.70, but opened at $21.53. GH Research shares last traded at $21.53, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

GHRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on GH Research in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $201,549,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $64,733,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $42,661,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,590,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $27,144,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GH Research Company Profile

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

