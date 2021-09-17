Ghost Tree Capital LLC Acquires 32,500 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 207,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the quarter. ESSA Pharma comprises approximately 1.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.51% of ESSA Pharma worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivo Capital LLC raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,068,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,102,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $53,040,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 197.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,516,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,007 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ESSA Pharma in the first quarter worth $19,957,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 22.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after purchasing an additional 106,253 shares during the period. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPIX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,448. The stock has a market cap of $350.75 million, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 1.56. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $36.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. On average, analysts forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

In other ESSA Pharma news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

