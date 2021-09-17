Ghost Tree Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 247,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 177,876 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.27% of Curis worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,382,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Curis by 23.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 493,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 92,978 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Curis by 6.7% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 325,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 20,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter valued at approximately $837,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.20.

Shares of NASDAQ CRIS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 27,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,593. The company has a market capitalization of $745.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64 and a beta of 2.90. Curis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 334.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

