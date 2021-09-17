Ghost Tree Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 90.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Celldex Therapeutics makes up 2.6% of Ghost Tree Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,908,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,524,000 after buying an additional 486,092 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 967,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Celldex Therapeutics stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.82. 9,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,656. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.90 and a beta of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $56.17.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $3.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Celldex Therapeutics news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

