Ghost Tree Capital LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 800,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC owned 0.47% of Kadmon worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Kadmon by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Shares of Kadmon stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.81. 90,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,909. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46. Kadmon Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.42.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

About Kadmon

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.